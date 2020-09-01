Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tiziana Life Sciences.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLSA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 236,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.83. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

