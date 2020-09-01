TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $62,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

