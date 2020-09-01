Tokenbox Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Tokenbox has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $6,665.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,492,399 tokens. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

