TOP (TOP) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, TOP has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $360,871.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00197763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00183451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00223996 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

