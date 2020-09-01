Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Increased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $201,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.