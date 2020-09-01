Trane (NYSE:TT) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Trane (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Trane has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of TT opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $1,886,458 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

