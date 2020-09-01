Transcodium Reaches Market Cap of $98,037.35 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Transcodium has a total market cap of $98,037.35 and approximately $2,204.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

