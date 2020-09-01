TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.70. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 16,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $58.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.