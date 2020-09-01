Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.46

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.46 and traded as low as $102.00. Trifast shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 17,394 shares trading hands.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 208 ($2.72).

The stock has a market cap of $140.69 million and a P/E ratio of -517.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

