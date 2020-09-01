TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,798,248. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

