TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 9,637 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,971. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

