TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 804,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after buying an additional 667,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 694,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. 19,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

