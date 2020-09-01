TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $295.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,845,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average is $215.37. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,095 shares of company stock worth $5,035,258 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

