TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

