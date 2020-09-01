TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $159.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

