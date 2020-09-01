TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0366 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, Exmo, DigiFinex and Allcoin. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 57.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, CoinBene, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Tokenomy, CoinEx, DDEX, Cobinhood, Cryptomate, Zebpay, IDAX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Rfinex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Upbit, Binance, BTC-Alpha, CoinEgg, LBank, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, Braziliex, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Bibox, HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, YoBit, RightBTC, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Tidex, Indodax, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, IDCM, Bitbns, WazirX, Exrates, Liqui, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Neraex, Livecoin, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Coinrail, DragonEX, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Ovis, OEX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

