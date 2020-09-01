TRONCLASSIC Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $17.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

