TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Cap of $26.46 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX. TrueChain has a market cap of $26.46 million and $15.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.67 or 0.05884438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00037614 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

