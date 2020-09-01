Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $175.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $160.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $690.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.50 million to $696.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.37 million, with estimates ranging from $634.10 million to $685.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.