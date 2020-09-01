Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.00

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 56675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

TUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.