Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in August

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY remained flat at $$1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

