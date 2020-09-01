TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 39.4% Higher This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $697,311.65 and approximately $7,703.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00528749 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.01004898 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000692 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000221 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

