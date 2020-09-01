Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 445,059 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $584,551,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

