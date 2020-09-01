Ubex Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, IDEX, YoBit and Fatbtc. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1.01 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042675 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, LBank, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.