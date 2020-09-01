UBS Group Lowers FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) to Neutral

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FINV opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.