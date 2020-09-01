UIL (LON:UTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.54

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.54 and traded as low as $161.00. UIL shares last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

UIL Company Profile (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

