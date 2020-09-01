UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.78

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.78 and traded as low as $65.80. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1,721,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.78. The firm has a market cap of $862.81 million and a PE ratio of 27.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

