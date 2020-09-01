Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA):

8/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $276.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $257.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $269.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.35. 36,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,160. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

