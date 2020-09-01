Ultra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $55.57 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,869.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.02439861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001916 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00759878 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003776 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,531,442 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

