Ultra (UOS) Trading 68.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,909.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.02347934 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001911 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00735534 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002341 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003697 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,531,442 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

