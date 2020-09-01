Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $196.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

