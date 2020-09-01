United Internet (UTDI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

United Internet (ETR: UTDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2020 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – United Internet was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – United Internet was given a new €37.50 ($44.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – United Internet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/14/2020 – United Internet was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – United Internet was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – United Internet was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €41.14 ($48.40) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

