Universa Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Universa has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $50,673.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universa has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.01686007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00211008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00186844 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00225317 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,292,957,044 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.