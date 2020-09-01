Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Down 6.8%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.43. 943,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,552,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several brokerages have commented on UONE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins sold 574,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $13,820,812.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,014,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,901,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 729,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $554,703.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,014,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,151,815 shares of company stock valued at $24,199,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

