URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.30

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.30 and traded as high as $238.00. URU Metals shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.69.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.