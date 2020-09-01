USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $14.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

