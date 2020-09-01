V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.10 or 0.05948846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036826 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

