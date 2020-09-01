V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041950 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.58 or 0.05730659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015291 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

