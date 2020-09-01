Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.80

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and traded as high as $28.22. Value Line shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of -0.05.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 109.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 381.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Value Line by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Value Line by 23.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

