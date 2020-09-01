VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.47

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and traded as low as $21.45. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 20,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

