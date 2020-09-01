VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

