Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. 7,201,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

