Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 902,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,689,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.