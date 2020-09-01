Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) declared a dividend on Monday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

BND stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. 7,201,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

