Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.99

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 670700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.