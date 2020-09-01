Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.00

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.00 and last traded at $124.40, with a volume of 2814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,376 shares of company stock worth $17,862,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

