Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.76. Velocys shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,023,466 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.05.

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

