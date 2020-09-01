Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

