Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.