Verasity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $1.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00572167 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.01193447 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00035585 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,287,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

